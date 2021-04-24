Brokerages Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Post $0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.69. MercadoLibre reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $9.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,600.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,508.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,571.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10,005.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $553.61 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,502,000 after buying an additional 105,232 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,643,000 after buying an additional 72,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.