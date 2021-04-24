Brokerages Anticipate Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will announce $45.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.06 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted sales of $41.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year sales of $182.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $194.71 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

MNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 51.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 9.1% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 94,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 430,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. 330,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,511. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

