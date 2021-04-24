Brokerages Anticipate NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to announce $118.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NMI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.79 million. NMI reported sales of $107.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NMI will report full year sales of $510.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.42 million to $553.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $619.26 million, with estimates ranging from $526.72 million to $711.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

In other news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,455 shares of company stock worth $2,036,114. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.98. 606,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,000. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. NMI has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

