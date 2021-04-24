Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.77. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,649,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,253,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTB opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

