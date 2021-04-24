Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.31 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report sales of $373.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $376.67 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $255.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.24.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 86.3% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 41.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 148.7% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. 3,301,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,918. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

