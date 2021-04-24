Brokerages Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report sales of $59.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the highest is $59.40 million. ZIX posted sales of $52.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $246.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.20 million to $246.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $279.15 million, with estimates ranging from $277.30 million to $281.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.79 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

ZIXI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,375. The company has a market cap of $420.75 million, a PE ratio of -23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in ZIX in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ZIX by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 90,004 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZIX in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ZIX by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 318,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ZIX in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.