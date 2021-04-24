Brokerages Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.26. 1,861,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,469. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,738,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,103,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,245 shares in the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

