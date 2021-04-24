Brokerages Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 6.82. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,274,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 302,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 878,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 847,411 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.