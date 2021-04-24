Brokerages Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Exelon reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,343,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

