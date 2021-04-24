Brokerages Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $316.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce sales of $316.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.97 million and the lowest is $236.00 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $253.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $978.00 million to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.39) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $56,026,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 544,571 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 337,588 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $17,328,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,026 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $31,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $88.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

