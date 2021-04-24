Brokerages Expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.25). The ExOne also posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XONE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XONE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 46,017 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XONE stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.04. 488,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The ExOne has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a market cap of $530.66 million, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

