Brokerages Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Target Price at $20.80

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 3.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Azul during the third quarter worth $1,362,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Azul by 101.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 257.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZUL traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $21.34. 526,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,682. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

