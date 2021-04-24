Brokerages Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) PT at $109.18

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.18.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,655 shares of company stock worth $4,784,245. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,409,000 after acquiring an additional 239,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $326,396,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $316,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $117.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,468. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.