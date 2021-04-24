Brokerages Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target at $304.18

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.63. 911,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,414. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

