Brokerages Set Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Price Target at $154.17

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.63. The stock had a trading volume of 277,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,681. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.