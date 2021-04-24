Brokerages Set First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after buying an additional 205,574 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 93,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,879,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. 80,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

