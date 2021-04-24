Brokerages Set Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) PT at $57.83

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

HTHT stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.00. 1,012,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,061. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

