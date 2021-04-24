Brokerages Set QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) PT at $73.43

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.43.

QTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,315. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.42. 913,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,462. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 76.05%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Analyst Recommendations for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit