Brokerages Set QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) PT at $73.43

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.43.

QTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,315. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.42. 913,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,462. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 76.05%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

