Brokers Issue Forecasts for FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for FirstEnergy in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.27.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.22.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

