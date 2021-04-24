Brokers Offer Predictions for Century Aluminum’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Aluminum in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CENX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

CENX stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $4,982,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,376,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

