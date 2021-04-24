Brokers Offer Predictions for Cumulus Media Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Day expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

CMLS opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 168,870 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

