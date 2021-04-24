Brokers Offer Predictions for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $13.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.44.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

