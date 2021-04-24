Brokers Offer Predictions for Silicon Motion Technology Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIMO. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $68.28 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $70.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,997,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,070.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.