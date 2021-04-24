Brokers Set Expectations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.47). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRSP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $126.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

