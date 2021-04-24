Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Critical Comparison

Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Easterly Government Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property REIT $1.56 billion 0.44 $432.88 million N/A N/A Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 8.14 $7.21 million $1.20 17.93

Brookfield Property REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property REIT 12.55% 8.77% 1.20% Easterly Government Properties 4.60% 0.89% 0.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brookfield Property REIT and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Easterly Government Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63

Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $25.57, indicating a potential upside of 18.88%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Brookfield Property REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Property REIT has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brookfield Property REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Property REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Brookfield Property REIT beats Easterly Government Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

