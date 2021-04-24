Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of BRKS opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.75 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.54.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.