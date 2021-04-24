Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCHHF opened at $492.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $492.03 and a 200 day moving average of $413.22. Bucher Industries has a one year low of $446.00 and a one year high of $492.03.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

