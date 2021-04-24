Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BCHHF opened at $492.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $492.03 and a 200 day moving average of $413.22. Bucher Industries has a one year low of $446.00 and a one year high of $492.03.
Bucher Industries Company Profile
