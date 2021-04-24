Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bunzl from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt raised Bunzl to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Bunzl from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

BZLFY stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

