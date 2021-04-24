Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will post $82.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $154.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $383.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $409.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $511.41 million, with estimates ranging from $450.16 million to $551.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on WHD. Wolfe Research cut Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. Cactus has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

In other Cactus news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

