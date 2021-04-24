Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

CADE stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

