Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Posts Earnings Results

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.