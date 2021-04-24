Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $23.00. Caleres shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 125 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

The firm has a market cap of $913.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,630. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,772,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,255,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 120,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

