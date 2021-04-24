Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 91.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,380. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

