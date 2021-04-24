Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 3,564 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $129.60. The stock had a trading volume of 315,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $66.99 and a one year high of $134.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.