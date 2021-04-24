Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 5,650 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWX. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,477. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

