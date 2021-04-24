Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.98. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

