Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 8,111 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 78.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $395,322,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after buying an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,831,000 after buying an additional 1,731,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after buying an additional 1,442,126 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

NYSE HIG traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $68.33. 3,660,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,729. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

