Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CWH. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE:CWH opened at $43.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. Camping World has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $14,546,124.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,127 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,699,968 shares of company stock worth $66,152,573. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

