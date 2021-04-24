Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Increased to $529.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from $525.00 to $529.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.05.

NYSE:CP opened at $370.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $214.54 and a one year high of $390.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.7565 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

