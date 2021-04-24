Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CU shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$34.53 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$29.37 and a 52 week high of C$35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 26.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.28.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$881.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total value of C$84,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,341,675.87. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,478 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

