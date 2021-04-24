Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $13.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.86. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $178.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after buying an additional 299,988 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $94,695,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,597,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

