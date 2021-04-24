CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWXZF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $8.61.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.