Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 898 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

