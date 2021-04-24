Capital Insight Partners LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $273.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

