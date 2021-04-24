Capital One Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23.

HES has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. Hess has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $206,947,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 696,305 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Hess by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 674,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 546,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

