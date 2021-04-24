Capital One Financial Comments on Denbury Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DEN. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Shares of DEN opened at $49.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 4.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

