Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $397.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $40,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

