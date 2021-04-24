Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.52.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 132.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.80.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$875,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,379,000. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$252,360.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,250.15. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.