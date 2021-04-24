Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPST shares. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of Capstone Turbine stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.79. Capstone Turbine has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

