Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $682.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSV shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $25,642.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,888.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

